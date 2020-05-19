Coronavirus update | As India crosses 1 lakh cases, is increased testing now the only way? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

We last recorded a data podcast on May 7 when India had crossed 50,000 cases and now, some 11 days later, it has crossed the 1-lakh mark. Accordingly, we review the lockdown as a policy decision and compare numbers with countries around the world. Is stringency of lockdown the only determining factor in halting the spread of the infection? And how are various States within the country doing now in terms of doubling rates and testing?
Guest: Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor, The Hindu.
Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.
Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in
