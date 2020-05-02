Coronavirus | All about zones as national lockdown extends | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The national lockdown will be extended by a further two weeks after May 4. However, under this broad umbrella policy, there will be some relaxations, based on the classification of the country’s 733 districts into Red Zones (hotspots) where all restrictions will continue, and Green and Orange Zones where there will be considerable relaxations. In this episode, we discuss the extension, the differences between zones and what it all means.

Guest: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in