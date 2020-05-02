Podcast

Coronavirus | All about zones as national lockdown extends | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The national lockdown will be extended by a further two weeks after May 4. However, under this broad umbrella policy, there will be some relaxations, based on the classification of the country’s 733 districts into Red Zones (hotspots) where all restrictions will continue, and Green and Orange Zones where there will be considerable relaxations. In this episode, we discuss the extension, the differences between zones and what it all means.

Guest: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | May 2, 2020 8:01:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/coronavirus-update-all-about-zones-as-national-lockdown-extends-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31490273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY