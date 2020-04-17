Podcast

Coronavirus | Scientific awareness in the time of the COVID outbreak | The Hindu In Focus Podcast (Expert View)

It is becoming increasingly crucial for people to have awareness and knowledge about COVID-19, how the virus spreads, and the reasoning behind measures like social distancing. Especially in times of great anxiety, various conspiracies theories tend to sprout up and, in response to health emergencies, several dubious ideas on medicine and treatment also come up.

In conversation with one of India’s foremost science educators, we talk about the current level of scientific awareness in India, the communication to the public about the disease, and the opportunity this sort of a situation offers for informing and educating people about virology, health and safety.

Guest: T.V. Venkateshwaran, Science Communicator, Senior Scientist at Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi.

