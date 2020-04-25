Coronavirus | One month into lockdown, a numbers comparison among States, and South Asian countries | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

As we complete one month of the national lockdown, we look at the government's recent statement that the growth of cases in India has been linear and not exponential thanks to the lockdown having being imposed. And while talk of national numbers is well and good, the more important datasets, perhaps, are how individual States are handling the spread of the virus, and the testing rates and strategies they are deploying. We map those divergent trajectories in this episode and look ahead to what we need to analyse moving forward.

Guest: Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor, The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in