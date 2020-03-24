Podcast

Coronavirus updates | Modi’s speech, the nationwide lockdown, and what it means | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces an official 21-day lockdown across the country to combat the spread of COVID-19, we talk about the fallout of his address to the nation, and discuss developments on the health and science front.

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor; & Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

Also check out our discussion with The Hindu’s Business Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan on the possible economic impact of the lockdown and what the government can do to ease the stress:

COVID-19 — how badly will the economy be affected and what can the government do to help? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

