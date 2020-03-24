As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces an official 21-day lockdown across the country to combat the spread of COVID-19, we talk about the fallout of his address to the nation, and discuss developments on the health and science front.

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor; & Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

Also check out our discussion with The Hindu’s Business Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan on the possible economic impact of the lockdown and what the government can do to ease the stress:

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in