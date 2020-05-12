Coronavirus | Investing in healthcare a la Kerala | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Kerala’s success in tackling COVID-19 stands out among Indian States and has been hailed globally as an example of how sustained planning and investment in a robust healthcare system, and a decentralised model of operation, can allow a State of its size to bring a pandemic under control without breaking the bank. How has investment in healthcare in the State been sustained across various administrations, what lessons can other States learn, and to what extent does Kerala still need to be on guard?

Guest: Vinod Thomas, Visiting Professor, National University of Singapore and formerly a Senior Vice President at the World Bank

