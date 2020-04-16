Coronavirus | Explainer: WHO "Solidarity" trials, and other treatment options | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Solidarity is an international clinical trial to help find an effective treatment for COVID-19, launched by the World Health Organization and partners. The treatment options on the table are the drugs Remdesivir; Lopinavir/Ritonavir; Lopinavir/Ritonavir with Interferon beta-1a; and Chloroquine or Hydroxychloroquine.

The latter, of course, has been the subject of much debate in India but in this episode we will look at the other options and the rationale for testing them as possible treatment options. We will also briefly look at the protocol for plasma therapy treatment started now in Kerala.

Guest: T.V. Venkateshwaran, Science Communicator, Senior Scientist at Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in