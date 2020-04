In this episode we speak to one of Tamil Nadu’s top epidemiologists, a veteran who has tackled outbreaks such as cholera and H1N1 in the State, on various issues related to testing, cluster containment and what we can do as a community to prevent the spread of COVID-19 even post the lockdown.

Guest: Dr. P. Kuganantham, senior epidemiologist, and member, Tamil Nadu Special Task force on COVID-19.

