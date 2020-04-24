Coronavirus | Expert view: mapping short and long-term changes in the labour market | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

As we enter Day 30 of the national lockdown, we look ahead to probable changes in labour market dynamics. Will there be an imbalance between rural and urban economies in the short run? Will the scars of the COVID-19 crisis deter labourers who have returned to their villages from migrating long distances in search of employment? And what can be done by government and private sector do provide more security for labour.

Guest: K.R. Shyam Sundar, labour economist, professor at XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in