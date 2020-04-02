Coronavirus | Expert View | Labour market disruption, and how we can support migrant workers going forward | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Over the past few days, pictures and videos have come streaming in of migrants anxious to go back to their homes after the announcement of a national lockdown. In this episode we look ahead to the possible ramifications — the potential radius of the virus’ spread based on known patterns of migration, the disruption in the labour market that we will see now and what we can to provide more security for migrant workers to avoid such situations, both in the long term or in the short term in case of another lockdown being imposed.

Guest: Chinmay Tumbe, Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Author of India Moving: A History of Migration

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in