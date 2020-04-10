Coronavirus | Expert View — Containment strategies post lockdown and the need for more data | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

While questions over the possible extension of the lockdown loom large, there are several points to ponder over about the strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 going forward. In this episode we get an in-depth analysis on ‘hotspot’ cluster containment, the types of testing we need to be doing to gain more data about community spread and some sound advice about the types of masks we should be using and when.

“If you’re going out in the public domain, wearing a mask or some piece of cloth is a good idea. How do you know if a cloth mask is good enough or not? If you hold it out to the light you should not be able to see the light coming through. If the cloth is too thin it really can’t help you. Second, if it becomes wet or moist, take it off and put on another one. If you don’t have a replacement you are better off without any mask than having a wet mask.”

Guest: Dr. Subramanian Swaminathan, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Gleneagles Global Hospital, Chennai and Bangalore

