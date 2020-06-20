Coronavirus | Expert View | Children and COVID-19

While we know that children are less at risk of contracting COVID-19 and will experience less severe symptoms if infected, there have been rare cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome reported in some parts of the world.

In the midst of the pandemic, the foremost question on parents’ minds is how to keep their children safe. And will it be safe for them to resume attending school once they reopen?

Guest: Dr. Bala Ramachandran, Head of the Department of Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine, Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, Chennai.

