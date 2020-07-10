Podcast

Coronavirus Data Point | As India crosses Russia in case count, the worrying trend in our doubling rates | The Hindu In Focus podcast

On June 5, India overtook Russia in the number of cumulative cases. Among nations with a high case load, infections continue to double in less than 20 days only in India. We discuss this trend and some other points in this episode.

Guest: Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor, The Hindu.

