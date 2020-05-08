Podcast

Coronavirus daily update | With over 50,000 cases, where does India stand with regard to the lockdown? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Our weekly data update for the week comes at a time when India has crossed the 50,000 mark in COVID-19 cases, and our economy and workers continue to suffer. We’ll discuss the latest numbers — on how India now compares with other countries around the world, on how individual States are doing with containment, and on the unemployment numbers which are continuing to rise. We also have a quick update on the government’s repatriation mission.

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor, The Hindu.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

