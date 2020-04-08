Coronavirus daily update — why the fuss over hydroxychloroquine? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In the 18th episode of our coverage of developments on the COVID-19 front, we discuss the drug hydroxychloroquine after Indian lifted a ban on its export on Tuesday. There are questions about whether this is in response to U.S. president Donald Trump threatening retaliatory action given that the U.S. had placed an order some time before the ban on exports was put in place.

India is the world's largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, a drug used in the treatment of malaria which many countries now believe can be repurposed for treating COVID-19 patients. However, despite the global race for the drug, has the efficacy of HCQ actually been borne out by testing?

We also discuss the possible extension of the 21-day lockdown.

Joining us as usual are National Editor Suhasini Haidar and Deputy Science Editor Jacob Koshy.

(Recorded on April 7, 2020)

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in