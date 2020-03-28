Coronavirus daily update — what can we read into the numbers? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

As Indian crosses 1,000 cases the coming week is set to be crucial. There has not been a sharp exponential rise in cases though that has to be qualified by low testing numbers so far, but could there be signs now that such a sharp rise may be avoided. In collaboration with The Hindu's data teams today, we discuss an inter-country comparison of the rising 'curve' of infections and discuss which trend we may be following. We also discuss the latest responses from the government and Health Ministry. Srinivasan Ramani Jacob Koshy

Guests: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu; Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor, The Hindu