Coronavirus daily update: stonewalling the press, and foreign contributions for PM Care Fund | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this 13th episode of our daily updates on COVID-19, we discuss a strange development from the press briefing held by the Ministry of Health today, where questions were only allowed from Doordarshan and ANI. What caused this turn of events and what can we read into it? We also have updates on the Tablighi Jamaat hotspot that is throwing up cases all over the country, foreign funding invited for the PM Care Fund and assorted international developments.

(Recorded on April 1, 2020)

Guests: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu; Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu