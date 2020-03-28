Coronavirus daily update — Sharp rise in cases as migrant labourers continue to be in limbo | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India on March 28 reached 918 with 179 fresh cases being reported, the highest single-day increase so far according to the Union Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, on Day 4 of the national lockdown images continue to pour in of thousands of migrant labourers who have lost their daily sustenance and are now trying to walk several hundred kilometres back to their villages.

Guests: Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu; Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu