Coronavirus daily update | Second tranche of economic stimulus package, India’s COVID-19 numbers close in on China’s official tally | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a second press conference to detail more aspects of the ₹20-lakh-crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today’s announcements focussed on measures to help migrants and farmers. Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 numbers are closing in on China’s officially reported tally.
Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.
Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.
Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in
