Coronavirus daily update | Repatriation exercise starts, an update on a drug and vaccine trial | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

India’s largest repatriation exercise amid the lockdown began on Thursday and we have all the details of the operation in this episode. Plus, from the science front, we have some updates on the testing of a new combination of drugs to treat severely affected patients, and on vaccine trials from Israel and Italy.

Guest: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

