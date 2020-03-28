Coronavirus daily update — RBI relief measures, and ramping up surveillance | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The RBI on Friday announced measures to protect the Indian economy from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a huge repo-rate cut and a three-month moratorium on loan payments. We discuss these measures in detail and how they will help. We also discuss some directives that have come from the government today on improving surveillance on travellers who entered the country before the lockdown and on helping migrant workers.

Guests: Raghuvir Srinivasan, Business Editor, The Hindu; Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu