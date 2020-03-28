Podcast

Coronavirus daily update — RBI relief measures, and ramping up surveillance | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The RBI on Friday announced measures to protect the Indian economy from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a huge repo-rate cut and a three-month moratorium on loan payments. We discuss these measures in detail and how they will help. We also discuss some directives that have come from the government today on improving surveillance on travellers who entered the country before the lockdown and on helping migrant workers.

Guests: Raghuvir Srinivasan, Business Editor, The Hindu; Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 12:44:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/coronavirus-daily-update-rbi-relief-measures-and-ramping-up-surveillance-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31187994.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY