Coronavirus daily update — power system concerns, guidelines for antibody testing and masks | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this 16th episode of our coverage of COVID-19–related developments, we try and cover a flurry of updates in a somewhat rapidfire way. Once again, India reported its highest single-day spike in cases on Saturday, as the Indian Council for Medical Research released new guidelines on antibody-testing and the Health Ministry seems to largely be prescribing the use of ‘homemade face protectors’.

We also discuss Air India flights being chartered to repatriate foreign citizens from India but not being able to bring back Indian citizens, and the various concerns over the power grid’s capacity to deal with Prime Minister Modi’s nine-minute challenge on Sunday.

(Recorded on April 4, 2020)

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in