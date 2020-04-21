Podcast

Coronavirus daily update | Mumbai journalists test positive, blood banks run short, and trouble in the Gulf | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Today’s rather diverse episode covers issues ranging from the BMC in Mumbai revealing that several journalists in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, blood banks across the country running short as thalassemia and dialysis patients are the worst hit, and a developing situation in the Gulf countries where thousands of Indian immigrant workers could find themselves without jobs as the economic effects of the pandemic grow more acute. We also have an update from the Health Ministry briefings.

(Recorded on April 21, 2020)

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

Regional despatches from Health reporters Jyoti Shelar and Bindu Shah Perappadan

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 12:35:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/coronavirus-daily-update-mumbai-journalists-test-positive-blood-banks-run-short-and-trouble-in-the-gulf-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31392263.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY