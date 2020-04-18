Podcast

Coronavirus daily update | More RBI relief measures, and a new testing kit developed in Kerala | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The RBI introduced additional measures on Friday to infuse liquidity into the market and ease the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health Ministry, meanwhile, has some figures about how the lockdown has slowed down the rate at which the number of cases has doubled in India. We also have a quick update on a new RT-PCR test kit for COVID-19 that has been developed by a lab in Kerala that could be a much cheaper and faster alternative to the diagnostic test kits currently available to us.

(Recorded on April 18, 2020)

Guests: Suresh Seshadi, Associate Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

