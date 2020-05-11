Coronavirus daily update | Modi’s 5th call with CMs as India records alarming spike in cases | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth video call with Chief Ministers to discuss life after the lockdown and possible extensions was still ongoing while we were recording this episode, but we are able to bring you the major highlights and themes. We also give you an update on the huge spike in coronavirus numbers over the last 24 hours and developments on antibody tests, strategy for community surveillance and vaccine development by the ICMR.

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

