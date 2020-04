In a brief episode of the daily update podcast we cover two developments involving the Ministry of Home Affairs — the issuing of a fresh set of guidelines to allow stranded migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims to get back home, and a late-evening announcement that considerable relaxations would be given in many districts from May 4.

Guest: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu.

