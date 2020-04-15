Podcast

Coronavirus daily update — Lockdown guidelines issued, Health Ministry says 170 hotspots | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

A day after Prime Minister Modi extended the national lockdown till May 3, the Ministry of Home affairs on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines for relaxations in certain sectors that may come into effect in some parts of the country from April 20. We discuss those guidelines and also get the latest from the Health Ministry briefings.

(Recorded on April 15, 2020)

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

