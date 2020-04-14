Coronavirus daily update — Looking ahead to the extended lockdown and guidelines | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In the 24th episode of our analysis of COVID-19-related developments, we discuss the extension of the national lockdown till May 3, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning. The Prime Minister had added that some relaxations, for some types of workers, could gradually be introduced after April 20. Those guidelines, set to be released on Wednesday (April 15) are said to be ‘like a book’.

(Recorded late on April 14, 2020)

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu

