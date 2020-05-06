Coronavirus daily update | Huge surge in cases, Indians to be brought back by air and ship | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

While the daily rise in the number of cases in India has been around the 2,000 mark for the last few days, the past 24 hours have seen a huge spike with the new cases numbering reportedly around 3,900. We’ll discuss that spike in numbers as well as some detailed plans being put out by the government to bring back Indians stranded abroad, including the number of flights and how much passengers will have to pay.

Guest: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

