Coronavirus daily update — HCQ exports, Health Ministry fatality stats, and new concept-testing centres | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In the 17th episode discussing daily developments on the COVID-19 front, we go into topics ranging from the ban on export of the drug hydroxychloroquine, which the government may be reconsidering given that several countries have placed orders to use the drug both as treatment and as a prophylactic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also sought suggestions on a calibrated exit strategy from the lockdown while the Health Ministry released some interesting statistics on the gender break-up of cases and the age break-up of fatalities from COVID-19. Finally, we discuss some new concepts for testing centres that States and private enterprises are introducing.

Joining us as usual are National Editor Suhasini Haidar and Deputy Science Editor Jacob Koshy.

(Recorded on April 6, 2020)

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in