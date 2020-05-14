Coronavirus daily update | First details of economic package, India caught in U.S.-China spat over Taiwan WHO status | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave out the first details of the ₹20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12. Major incentives were announced on Wednesday for micro, small and medium industries. We also have details on the second batch of flights bringing back Indians stranded abroad and interesting details on Indian being caught in the middle of a high-level spat between China and the United States over Taiwan’s status at the World Health Organisation.

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu.

