Coronavirus daily update | Do we need a separate study on COVID-19 impact on South Asia? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Despite its large population, the South Asia region has recorded low figures of the virus. The eight SAARC nations, for instance, account for approximately 1.1% of the world total of nearly 23,00,000 coronavirus cases. In this episode, we pause to look at these numbers and, rather than expressing optimism, ask first if this variance needs to be studied more closely. We also have a discussion on India revising FDI policy to shield firms from takeovers during the pandemic — a move that seems to be pointed toward China, and updates from the Health Ministry briefings.

(Recorded on April 18, 2020)

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in