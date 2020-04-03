Coronavirus daily update — Crisis in the U.S, and ‘staggered exit’ strategy post lockdown | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

To start off the 14th episode of our daily updates on COVID-19, U.S. Correspondent Sriram Lakshman describes the alarming numbers being reported in the United States — over 120,000 cases, with New York City death toll alone passing 1,000 — the response of the Trump administration and the economic impact that is already being felt by millions.

We round it with quick updates by National Editor Suhasini Haidar on Prime Minister Modi’s call with Chief Ministers on Thursday to discuss a coordinated strategy for coming out of the 21-day lockdown, and Strategic Affairs Editor Atul Aneja, who is reporting on a looming problem in the Gulf countries — 23 Indians were diagnosed with COVId-19 in Kuwait on Thursday.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in