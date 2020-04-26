Coronavirus daily update | Perspective on World Malaria Day, repatriation of Indians in the Gulf and optimistic govt numbers on growth of cases | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

On World Malaria Day, we get a perspective on India’s battle with a disease that still remains a significant challenge even if it’s very much out of the news at the moment. We also have reports on Indian citizens from the Gulf who will be repatriated first after flight restrictions are lifted and on a government panel projection on the slowing of new coronavirus cases thanks to the lockdown.

Guest: Kaushik Sarkar, India technical lead, Malaria No More India; Suhasini Haidar, National Affairs Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

