Coronavirus daily update | Centre and state spar over Mumbai estimates, rapid test kits fail | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

After a five-member Central team projected that the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai would touch an estimated 42,604 by April 30 and spiral to 6,56,407 by May 15, the Maharashtra government has contested the methodology and tools used for the projection. We will discuss that story and also take a detailed look at the various problems the ICMR and state governments are facing with the rapid antibody test kits that have come in from China.

Guests: Sharad Vyas, Deputy Editor, Mumbai; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in