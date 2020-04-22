Podcast

Coronavirus daily update | Centre and state spar over Mumbai estimates, rapid test kits fail | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

After a five-member Central team projected that the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai would touch an estimated 42,604 by April 30 and spiral to 6,56,407 by May 15, the Maharashtra government has contested the methodology and tools used for the projection. We will discuss that story and also take a detailed look at the various problems the ICMR and state governments are facing with the rapid antibody test kits that have come in from China.

Guests: Sharad Vyas, Deputy Editor, Mumbai; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 12:39:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/coronavirus-daily-update-centre-and-state-spar-over-mumbai-estimates-rapid-test-kits-fail-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31410063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY