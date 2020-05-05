Podcast

Coronavirus daily update | Bringing back Indians stuck abroad, patterns between COVID-19 and Swine flu | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

As we begin the third phase of lockdown, the big news is that the government has laid out plans to bring back thousands of Indians who have been stranded abroad. We also discuss how the lifting of restrictions will affect the rise in the number of cases, which have been spiking over the last few days.

Guest: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

