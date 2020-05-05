Coronavirus daily update | Bringing back Indians stuck abroad, patterns between COVID-19 and Swine flu | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

As we begin the third phase of lockdown, the big news is that the government has laid out plans to bring back thousands of Indians who have been stranded abroad. We also discuss how the lifting of restrictions will affect the rise in the number of cases, which have been spiking over the last few days.

Guest: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in