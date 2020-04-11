Podcast

Coronavirus daily update — Would India have had over 8 lakh cases without the lockdown? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Looming over this 22nd episode of our daily coverage of COVID-19 is the question of whether the lockdown will be extended nationally and what strategy may be followed for a calibrated exit in some sectors.

Some States have gone ahead and announced an extension (as we publish, Telangana is the latest to do so, joining Odisha and Punjab). We discuss that as well as the mathematical graph put out by the Health Ministry which claims that India would have had over 8 lakh infections without the lockdown. We also get an update on India’s exports of hydroxychloroquine to the world — a story that seems to take on larger dimensions by the day.

(Recorded on April 11, 2020)

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

