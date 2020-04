In the 21st episode of our daily COVID-19 updates, The Hindu's political editor Nistula Hebbar talks to us about some reporting that suggests that the lockdown may ease up in rural reas as the government keeps an eye on the supply of food grains in the country while urban areas are likely to remain shut. Deputy Science Editor Jacob Koshy also joins in to give us the latest from the Health Ministry briefings.

