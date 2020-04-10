Coronavirus | An ICMR study that points to community transmission | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

There have been instances of coronavirus in patients who had no established contact with someone who had picked up the disease from abroad — from as early as March 22, according to a research study in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, authored by several ICMR scientists — including its head Balram Bhargava — and made public late on April 10. Notably, the national lockdown was announced two days after this evidence came to light. We discuss the report in this episode as well as an interesting data point about gender imbalance in COVID-19 cases in India.

Joining us is Deputy Science Editor Jacob Koshy.

(Recorded on April 9, 2020)

