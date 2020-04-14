Coronavirus daily update — An HCQ pilot project in Dharavi, and questions over lack of testing kits | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

As we recorded this episode, the suspense of the Prime Minister's 10 a.m. address on April 14 loomed over us, because we were largely unsure still of the specifics of any kind of announcement regarding an extension of the national lockdown.

In this episode, we bring to you update about a new pilot project in Mumbai’s Dharavi area where hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) will be administered at a community level as a prophylaxis or preventive. We also get an update on the HCQ export situation (as questions continue to be asked about availability) and we get the latest from the Health Ministry briefings and questions now about the shortage of COVID-19 testing kits.

(Recorded late on April 13, 2020)

Guests: Jyoti Shelar, Health Reporter, The Hindu; Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu; Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu

