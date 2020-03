In our second episode covering the spread of COVID-19 in India, we look at the alarming rise in the number of reported cases, the communications between various countries around the world as the virus spreads unchecked, and the strange story of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor.

Guests: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu, & Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu, & Jyoti Shelar, who is based in Mumbai and writes on healthcare for The Hindu.

Check out the previous episode here: