Copouts at Climate Talks | The Rearview podcast

The 29th Conference of Parties (COP) just concluded in Baku, Azerbaijan. In the last 29 years of COP, there have been several dramatic moments, with Presidents crashing meetings, delegates slashing their hands, tears and several sleepless nights. The world though has come a long way from climate change cynics to making incremental changes to contain the catastrophe headed our way. But it hasn’t exactly been a linear journey. For every two steps ahead, the world has often moved ten steps backward. Come with us as we take you through the roller coaster history of COPs.

The Rearview is a podcast where the hosts guide you on a scenic route through the history of science. Filled with fascinating anecdotes, deep archival dives, and a closer look at the quirky minds behind groundbreaking ideas.

Hosts: Jacob Koshy and Sobhana K Nair

Guest: Priscilla Jebaraj

Recorded, produced and edited by Jude Francis Weston

