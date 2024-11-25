 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Copouts at Climate Talks | The Rearview podcast

Join the hosts as they take you on a journey through the timeline of the Conference of Parties (COP), the unfolding climate crisis, and the global response to climate change over the years.

Published - November 25, 2024 03:32 pm IST

Sobhana K. Nair,Jacob Koshy

The 29th Conference of Parties (COP) just concluded in Baku, Azerbaijan. In the last 29 years of COP, there have been several dramatic moments, with Presidents crashing meetings, delegates slashing their hands, tears and several sleepless nights. The world though has come a long way from climate change cynics to making incremental changes to contain the catastrophe headed our way. But it hasn’t exactly been a linear journey. For every two steps ahead, the world has often moved ten steps backward. Come with us as we take you through the roller coaster history of COPs. 

The Rearview is a podcast where the hosts guide you on a scenic route through the history of science. Filled with fascinating anecdotes, deep archival dives, and a closer look at the quirky minds behind groundbreaking ideas.

References: 

Despite Repeated Warnings - Paul McCartney

US President offers alternative to Kyoto accord

1972 UN Conference on the Human Environment

Trump decides to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement

Floods of tears as climate change ‘hard man’ breaks down at summit 

President Obama at Copenhagen Climate Change Conference

Venezuelan Climate Envoy Recalls ‘Bloody Palm’ Incident

12-year-old protestor disrupts event at COP28 UN Climate Summit

Climate activist Thunberg hits back at Trump over anger management taunt

Hosts: Jacob Koshy and Sobhana K Nair

Guest: Priscilla Jebaraj

Recorded, produced and edited by Jude Francis Weston  

Listen to more Rearview podcast episodes:

Published - November 25, 2024 03:32 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / The Rearview Podcast / science (general) / history / climate change / Copenhagen (climate) / Paris Climate Summit COP21 / United Nations (climate change)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.