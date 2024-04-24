GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What do Nestle’s sugary baby cereals say about Indian food safety laws? | In Focus podcast

Dr Arun Gupta explains how Nestlé, embroiled in a controversy over sugar in baby food, manages to get away with unhealthy products in India, what the laws surrounding sugar, salt and fat in foods are, and why advertisement regulations need tightening.

April 24, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

Baby foods, drinks and protein powders have all been in the news of late – are these products harming rather than helping your health? The latest controversy has centred around Nestle, a well known brand in India – an investigation recently found that all Nestle baby cereals sold in India contained almost 3g of added sugar – but the same cereals sold in European markets had no added sugar. The harmful effects of sugar are now well known – it can contribute to obesity as well as multiple health complications later in life. The Centre has now asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to look into this. Other news involved the government asking e-commerce sites to stop the classification of Bournvita and other such beverages under the ‘health drinks’ category. And just before that, we were given the shocking news that many protein powders not only do not have the amount of proteins they advertise, but may also have harmful components.

So what are the laws regarding baby food and processed food in our country? How are companies allowed to advertise these foods and drinks and can they be labelled healthy? Who looks into the safety of these products that are found in our supermarkets? And what does India need to do to classify which foods are healthy, and which are unhealthy, considering the huge burden of obesity, diabetes and heart disease that the country is grappling with?

Guest: Dr Arun Gupta, public health expert, central coordinator of the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India and convener of the Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

