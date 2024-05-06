GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Decoding the claims and counterclaims in India’s election campaign | In Focus podcast

In this episode, Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay analyses PM Modi’s claims regarding the Congress manifesto, opposition response, and emerging campaign themes.

May 06, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

Political parties are in full campaign mode in India. There are three days to go for the third phase of polling as this podcast is being recorded. Campaign themes are more than evident as June 4 – the day for results – is exactly a month away.

None other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched scathing attacks on the Congress saying that it will take away SC, ST and OBC reservation quotas and hand it over to the Muslims. No such promise has been made in the Congress manifesto.

Again, the Prime Minister in Gujarat said that if you have two buffalos, the Congress will take away one if it comes to power. Again, he said this was in the Congress manifesto. Again, such a promise is not to be found in the manifesto document.

Pakistan has also re-entered the BJP’s campaign themes while Opposition parties are attacking the ruling party at the Centre on a range of issues. Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay joins us to discuss some of these issues and their implications for Indian democracy.

Guest: Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, author, columnist and independent journalist. 

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. 

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

