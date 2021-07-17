Chronicling the long reach of the Scindia dynasty in Indian politics | The Hindu On Books Podcast

Rasheed Kidwai speaks to us on his book, ‘The House of Scindias: A Saga of Power, Politics and Intrigue’

Journalist Rasheed Kidwai's latest book “The House of Scindias - A saga of power, politics and intrigue” looks at the long-running Scindia dynasty whose story encompasses the Mughals, the British and the Gandhi dynasty in India. Whether on the same side or on opposing ideological poles, the Scindias have enjoyed long stints in public service and have seamlessly traversed the distance between royalty and democratic politics.

Kidwai’s book profiles the family , and speaks about the difficulty of writing candidly about people still active in public life. He recalls his personal interactions with family members, and the roles they have played in post-Independence politics. Kidwai also reveals who he thinks is the most fascinating Scindia for him.

Host: Nistula Hebbar, Political Editor, The Hindu