Chinmay Tumbe on the Age of Pandemics | The Hindu On Books Podcast

In this episode of The Hindu On Books Podcast we talk to Chinmay Tumbe, professor at The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and author of two critically acclaimed books, India Moving (2018) and more recently, The Age of Pandemics (1817-1920): How They Shaped India and the World. In his latest book, Tumbe chronicles the many facets of the cholera, plague and influenza pandemics, which claimed over 70 million lives between 1817 and 1920, with India being the epicentre in all these episodes.
When we talk of COVID-19 as an unprecedented event therefore, are we forgetting a key part of our history that we could have learned from? These are the questions we address in this episode.
