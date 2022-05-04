Podcast

Can wheat exports affect India’s food security? | In Focus podcast

Wheat procurement in the country by the Food Corporation of India and State government agencies is expected to be about 22 million tonnes – just half of the 44 million target set for this season. News reports suggest that exports are causing wheat prices to rise beyond the Rs. 20 per kilo of the minimum support price fixed by the Central government.

What are the challenges for wheat procurement and production and will exports impinge in any way on the country’s food security?

Guest: Devinder Sharma, distinguished writer and commentator on food and agriculture

Host:Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan


