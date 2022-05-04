Can wheat exports affect India’s food security? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah May 04, 2022 19:11 IST

Amit Baruah May 04, 2022 19:11 IST

Devinder Sharma speaks to us on the challenges for wheat procurement, and whether exports will impinge in any way on India’s food security

Can wheat exports affect India’s food security? | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Devinder Sharma speaks to us on the challenges for wheat procurement, and whether exports will impinge in any way on India’s food security

Wheat procurement in the country by the Food Corporation of India and State government agencies is expected to be about 22 million tonnes – just half of the 44 million target set for this season. News reports suggest that exports are causing wheat prices to rise beyond the Rs. 20 per kilo of the minimum support price fixed by the Central government. What are the challenges for wheat procurement and production and will exports impinge in any way on the country’s food security? Guest: Devinder Sharma, distinguished writer and commentator on food and agriculture Host:Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



Our code of editorial values