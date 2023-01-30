HamberMenu
Can the Supreme Court and the Centre resolve their differences over judicial appointments? | In Focus podcast

Justice Ajit Prakash Shah speaks to us on the controversy around appointment of judges to the higher judiciary, and if this difference over judicial appointments can be resolved. 

January 30, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Amit Baruah
The appointment of judges to the higher judiciary continues to be mired in controversy. So much so, there have been some sharp, public comments by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on the subject. He has written to the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, suggesting that a Central government representative sit on the collegium of Supreme Court judges that makes appointments to the top court. On several occasions, the Centre has sat on appointments that, perhaps, were not to its liking, drawing the ire of the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud recently referred to the “basic structure” of the Constitution as the “north star”, or a guide to the judiciary. This comment followed public remarks by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar that questioned the “basic structure” judgment delivered by 13 judges of the Supreme Court 40 years ago.

Guest: Justice Ajit Prakash Shah, former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

