Can the cheetahs help India’s grasslands? | The Hindu Parley podcast

March 10, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST

Since September 2022, India has translocated eight African cheetahs from Namibia and 12 from South Africa. This is part of a long-term conservation plan to re-introduce the wild cat into the country after it became extinct in the 1950s, primarily due to hunting. The aim is to be able to build a self-sustaining population, centred at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, which will also contribute to the global survival of the cheetah as a species.

Can the cheetahs thrive in India and help India’s grasslands? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Rajesh Gopal, a former forest officer closely involved with Project Tiger, now heads the Global Tiger Forum; Ravi Chellam, former member of an expert committee to guide the translocation of the Asiatic Lion, and CEO, Metastring Foundation

Host: Jacob Koshy

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in