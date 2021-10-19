Can Sonia Gandhi galvanise a divided Congress? | In Focus podcast

Sandeep Phukan speaks to us on whether the Congress will be able to present a united front or will remain a divided house ahead of crucial elections

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s assertion that she is a full-time, hands-on chief executive at the party’s working committee meeting should silence the critics of the Gandhi family for the moment. She also asked dissidents to speak to her directly and not through the media.

Will these unusually assertive comments after months of silence from Sonia Gandhi galvanise the party ahead of crucial elections, including to the all-critical Uttar Pradesh state assembly? Will the party be able to present a united front or will it remain a divided house? We discuss these developments within the Congress party in this episode.

Guest: Sandeep Phukan, Deputy Editor, The Hindu

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu